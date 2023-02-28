e-Paper Get App
According to officials, just a few minutes after the Bangkok-bound flight took off, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken, hence it was landed back in Kolkata.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
article-image
Bangkok-bound SpiceJet flight with 178 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Kolkata | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Kolkata: A SpiceJet flight headed to Bangkok with 178 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the intervening night of Feb 27 and 28.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Bangkok-bound SpiceJet flight with 178 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Kolkata

