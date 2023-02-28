Bangkok-bound SpiceJet flight with 178 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Kolkata | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

Kolkata: A SpiceJet flight headed to Bangkok with 178 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the intervening night of Feb 27 and 28.

According to officials, just a few minutes after the Bangkok-bound flight took off, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken, hence it was landed back in Kolkata.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.