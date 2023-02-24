e-Paper Get App
Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

Airport team safely offboarded the passenger and shifted to hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo/ Representative image | File pic
The Bhopal Airport authorities on Friday said an IndiGo Flight No.6E-2407, which was enroute to Delhi from Kochi, made a medical emergency landing at Bhopal airport, news agency ANI reported.

"Without wasting a second, Bhopal Airport's team (AAI, CISF & Indigo) quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital," Bhopal airport authorities said.

More details awaited...

