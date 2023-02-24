Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

The Bhopal Airport authorities on Friday said an IndiGo Flight No.6E-2407, which was enroute to Delhi from Kochi, made a medical emergency landing at Bhopal airport, news agency ANI reported.
"Without wasting a second, Bhopal Airport's team (AAI, CISF & Indigo) quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital," Bhopal airport authorities said.
More details awaited...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)