Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Bhopal, passenger shifted to hospital

IndiGo/ Representative image | File pic

The Bhopal Airport authorities on Friday said an IndiGo Flight No.6E-2407, which was enroute to Delhi from Kochi, made a medical emergency landing at Bhopal airport, news agency ANI reported.

"Without wasting a second, Bhopal Airport's team (AAI, CISF & Indigo) quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital," Bhopal airport authorities said.

More details awaited...