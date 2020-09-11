Advance pension for farmers in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja

The state and central governments have come up with relief packages for West Bengal farmers who suffered economic losses during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. There is more relief for elderly farmers and fishermen in the state before the festive season of Durga Puja.

As the lockdown is almost lifted and life slowly gets back to normal, farmers will have one more reason to put majority of their worries on the backburner, for the moment atleast. The state government has announced two months of advance pension during the festive season of Durga Puja next month which is a total of Rs. 2,000 for each farmer and fisherman. The advance pension will be given for the months of October and November. This however will cost the State exchequer Rs.22 crore.

The announcement comes amidst state finance minister Amit Mitra’s claims of states have been in debts. He lashed out at the Centre on the GST issue at the end of August. “Huge debts are being trust on the states which will destroy the health of the states and federalism will be trust. Therefore brut power of centralism will come into play,” said Finance Minister Amit Mitra.