Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed West Bengal Congress president

Congress on Wednesday appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, its leader in the Lok Sabha, as the president of party's West Bengal unit.

The post fell vacant after West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away in July.

"Congress President has appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. At this juncture, the party also remembers the services of Somen Mitra, a veteran Congressman whose untimely demise has left a void amongst all Congress workers. He will always be remembered for his dedication to the cause," a Congress statement said.

Chowdhury is a five-term MP from West Bengal, representing the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district. He has not lost the Lok Sabha election since 1999.

Chowdhury has also been a member of the West Bengal assembly from 1996 to 1999.

He has been the chief of the West Bengal Congress, besides also being the minister of state for railways between 2012 and 2014 during the UPA government.

He was the president of West Bengal PCC from 2014-2018 and was replaced by Somendra Nath Mitra.