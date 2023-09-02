 Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today

Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is being fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from here at 11.50 am.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Aditya-L1 Solar Mission | ISRO

Sriharikota, September 2: ISRO is all set to launch India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, from the spaceport here on Saturday, the countdown for which was on. Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is being fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from here at 11.50 am.

The spacecraft, after traveling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

Major objectives include understanding the Coronal Heating & Solar Wind Acceleration

The major objectives of the mission include understanding the Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection, and near-earth space weather and the solar wind distribution.

Spacecraft carries seven scientific payloads

The Aditya-L1 mission carries seven scientific payloads to carry out the study. The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's successful moon mission, Chandrayaan 3.

Read Also
Aditya L1 Countdown: After Moon, ISRO Eyes For The Sun; Indians Excited For The Launch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: National Commission For Women Condemns Incident

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: National Commission For Women Condemns Incident

Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Rajasthan: 4 Including 2 Kids Electrocuted At Barmer Flour Mill; All Die On Spot

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police...

Rajasthan Woman Paraded Naked: 3 Arrested After Video Of Assault Goes Viral In Pratapgarh; Police...

Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe...

Bihar: Dead Body Of Woman Found Inside Toilet Of New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express Train; Probe...

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: ISRO All Set To Launch India’s Maiden Spacecraft To Study The Sun Today