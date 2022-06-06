Adani Enterprises to set up hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley, says Minister Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee | ANI

Kolkata: TMC secretary general and state industrial minister Partha Chatterjee on Monday said the state government has given its nod to Adani Enterprises to set up a 100 per cent hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in new Town area near Kolkata on 51.75 acres of land.

“The data centre project of Adani will come up on 51.75 acres of land, which has been given on a 99-year lease. The state government had affirmed this in the cabinet meeting. This will give a boost to the economic activity and employment generation in the state,” said Chatterjee.

It can be noted that during the Bengal Global Business Summit in April this year the Adani Group had committed Rs 10,000 crore of investment over a decade in port infrastructure, data centres and other projects that Adani enterprise would take up in West Bengal.

Chatterjee also stated that four cycle companies have decided to open cycle hubs in the state that would give 10 crore rupees investment and at least employment of 150 people in each company.

“Cycle hub will be opened in Kharagpur’s Vidyasagar Industrial hub. Four cycle companies including Unirock cycle, Crympton and others have decided to invest 10 crore rupees and will give employment to 150 people,” mentioned the TMC secretary general.