Accused criminal who tested positive for coronavirus flees from hospital in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A COVID-19 patient who is an accused in a criminal case spat at the security guards at the isolation centre where he was lodged before fleeing from the scene on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old man was lodged at the isolation centre at the Victoria Hospital here.

“The person is an accused in a criminal case and was admitted yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Today he spat on our security staff and ran away,” Dr Asima Banu, Covid-19 nodal officer told local media.

“The man was arrested by the police in connection with an assault case. Today he spat at the security staff in the hospital and ran away,” the police said.

The guards were shell-shocked and the man used this opportunity to scoot.

Cases of patients in isolation wards fleeing are rampant across Karnataka.

Meanwhile, in another day of worry, Karnataka reported a surge in COVID positive cases with figures touching just three short of 400. With this surge, the total Covid cases in the state crossed the 10K mark and stood at 10118. Bengaluru reported the highest single day cases at 173, taking the total to 1678. The state also reported 14 deaths on Wednesday taking the toll to 164.

In other COVID-19 developments, the iconic clubs in Bengaluru shuttered down following virus fears.

The Karnataka Cricket Association, Bowring Institute and Century Club have closed down following the footsteps of the Karnataka Golf Club (KGA) which was shut down earlier.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s wife and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, his father and a cook had tested positive. The minister, who was incharge of overlooking the battle against Covid, is now under quarantine.

The state government has fixed the daily cost of treatment for Covid-19 in private hospitals ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 per day for those admitted directly and Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000 for those referred by public health authorities. Private hospitals called this a pittance.

In the shadow of the pandemic, over eight lakh students will appear for their SSLC exam tomorrow under unprecedented security measures.