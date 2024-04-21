'AC Damaged, Washroom Jammed By Passenger': Passenger Shares Horrific Conditions Aboard LTT-Gorakhpur Express; VIDEO

In a recent social media uproar, a passenger aboard the LTT - Gorakhpur express, Adnan Bin Sufian, alleged that the Ministry of Railways misrepresented the conditions onboard by sharing a misleading video. The incident, which unfolded on 'X', sparked controversy as conflicting narratives emerged regarding the actual situation inside the train.

On April 14, Adnan Bin Sufian took to 'X' to voice his grievances, tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directly. He detailed a lack of basic amenities, including food, water, and adequate washroom facilities, in two tier air-conditioned coach of LTT- Gorakhpur express. Moreover, he highlighted concerns about overcrowding and safety, particularly for women and children near the train's gates.

Railway authorities swiftly responded to Adnan Bin Sufian's complaint, directing concerned officials to take necessary action. However, the situation took a perplexing turn when the Ministry of Railways posted a contradictory video on April 20th claiming same coach. The video purported to depict the present condition of the coach, emphasizing the absence of overcrowding and urging against the dissemination of misleading content tarnishing the image of Indian Railways.

Undeterred by the Ministry's response, Adnan Bin Sufian persisted, expressing disbelief at the disparities between the curtains' color in his video and the one shared by the Rail Ministry. Colour of curtains was blue in the video posted by Adnan Bin Sufian, however colour of curtains was brown in the video posted by Ministry of railway claiming the same coach . He further substantiated his claims by sharing his ticket for the two-tier air-conditioned coach of the LTT - Gorakhpur express, dated April 14.

Replying to ministry of railways another social media user @AbhisekSay posted on 'X' , "Passenger Adnan has shared several videos and his ticket on social media. But the Ministry of Railways is shamelessly calling it misleading. Propaganda is more important than passengers."

Conflicting Accounts Highlight Transparency Issues In Indian Railways Amidst Social Media Backlash

However when contacted a senior officer of central railway, he said, on no doubt during summer rush trains are running fully packed, but we are trying our best to cater the summer rush. Highest number of summer special trains are being run in this summer season.

"The conflicting accounts have raised questions about transparency and accountability within the Indian Railways system. This incident underscores the power of social media in amplifying individual voices and holding institutions accountable. As both parties stand by their respective narratives, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and whether corrective measures will be taken to address the concerns raised by passengers like Adnan Bin Sufian" said a passenger activist adding that in the age of digital activism, incidents like these serve as reminders of the evolving dynamics between citizens and governing bodies, where transparency, responsiveness, and integrity play pivotal roles in fostering trust and ensuring the welfare of all stakeholders involved.