Abu Dhabi 'drone attack': Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide support to families of deceased, says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the Indian Embassy is working with United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the two Indians who died in the "drone attack" near the Abu Dhabi airport yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote: "Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts." "Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," he added.

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

The embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that the identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been established.

"@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains," it tweeted.

However, the embassy has not revealed their identities.

"Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Speaking to The National newspaper on Monday, India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the Indian government would provide "whatever assistance is possible" to the families of the two deceased Indian citizens.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday tweeted," At approximately 10:00 AM this morning, an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died." "At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning," the company tweeted.

Meanwhile, messages of condemnation and solidarity have poured in from various quarters, a day after the drone attack.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The Saudi Crown Prince expressed his deepest condolences for the deceased and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the attack in "the strongest terms." The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation," a statement from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that the drone attacks, which struck Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) fuel facilities and the airport, will not go unpunished.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:02 PM IST