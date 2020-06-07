Abhishek Singhvi points out Zuckerberg used Kapil Mishra hate-speech example, BJP leader hits back

Famous lawyer and congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted and taunted the BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in inciting the voilence in Delhi this February.

Singhvi tweeted after ToI and several media houses reported about the leaked call of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly hinting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra’s controversial speech in February qualifies as 'incitement of violence' as per its community guidelines of Facebook.

As per the transcript of the call published in Vox, Zuckerberg, while talking to his employees about certain instances which violate the community guidelines, reportedly said: "There have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, 'Hey if the police don’t take care of this, our supporters will get in there and clear the streets.' That is kind of encouraging supporters to go do that in a more direct way, and we took that down. So we have a precedent for that."

Reffering to these reports Singhvi tweeted, "Everyone from A to Z (Zuckerberg) is able to see & believe that Kapil Mishra incited violence and is complicit in the mass destruction of life & property during the Delhi Riots. Everyone except the Delhi Police. Our faith in law & order is a Loch Ness Monster."

Check out his tweet here: