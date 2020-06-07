Abhishek Singhvi points out Zuckerberg used Kapil Mishra hate-speech example, BJP leader hits back

Famous lawyer and congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted and taunted the BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in inciting the voilence in Delhi this February.
Singhvi tweeted after ToI and several media houses reported about the leaked call of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly hinting that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra’s controversial speech in February qualifies as 'incitement of violence' as per its community guidelines of Facebook.
As per the transcript of the call published in Vox, Zuckerberg, while talking to his employees about certain instances which violate the community guidelines, reportedly said: "There have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, 'Hey if the police don’t take care of this, our supporters will get in there and clear the streets.' That is kind of encouraging supporters to go do that in a more direct way, and we took that down. So we have a precedent for that."
Reffering to these reports Singhvi tweeted, "Everyone from A to Z (Zuckerberg) is able to see & believe that Kapil Mishra incited violence and is complicit in the mass destruction of life & property during the Delhi Riots. Everyone except the Delhi Police. Our faith in law & order is a Loch Ness Monster."
Check out his tweet here:
Replying to the lawyer's comment, Kapil Mishra hit back at the congress MP on Tweeter and wrote that Abhishek Manu Singhvi was the lawyer of Gautam Navalakha who conspired to kill PM of India and given a chance he may defend Tahir Hussain as well.
In February, BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Maujpur traffic signal in New Delhi, close to Jafrabad Metro Station. It was the place where at least 500 people had been staging a sit-in protest against the controversial law.
Mishara later tweeted a video from the rally and said, "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police to get the road cleared. Get the Jafrabad and Chandbagh road cleared."
In a video accompanied with the tweet Mishra was seen addressing the crowd in which he allegedly said, “They (protestors) want to create trouble in Delhi. That’s why they have closed the roads. That’s why they have created a riot-like situation here. We have not pelted any stone.
“Till the US president is in India, we are leaving the area peacefully. After that we won’t listen to you (police) if the roads are not vacated by then,” he told the gathering. The video and the tweet was removed later.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)