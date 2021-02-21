Abhishek Banerjee's wife couldn’t be quizzed, CBI might visit her residence again tomorrow

Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula couldn’t be quizzed on February 21 as she didn’t contact the CBI officials.

According to CBI sources, the CBI officials while handing over the summon notice to Abhishek’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir at her residence stated that they will visit Gambhir's residence again on February 22 at 11 am.

Notably, while the CB official’s had reached Abhishek’s residence left a contact number for Rujira as she wasn’t there at her house. The CBI wanted to quiz Rujira in connection to the coal scam.