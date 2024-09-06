'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video

BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar |

Haryana: A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Shashi Ranjan Parmar, broke down in tears during an interview on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. In a video, Parmar is seen reacting emotionally after learning that his name had been excluded from the list of candidates.

He had been hoping for a BJP nomination from the Bhiwani and Tosham constituencies. However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhury's daughter Shruti Chaudhury has got the party ticket to contest from the Tosham seat.

Shashi Ranjan Parmar, former BJP candidate from Tosham, broke down in tears after losing his ticket to Shruti Choudhry, Has called a meeting with his supporters on September 6 at Bhiwani. may contest as independent #HaryanaElections2024 #BJP #Tosham #ShashiRanjan #ShrutiChoudhry pic.twitter.com/VgQimmX4Of — Sushil Manav (@sushilmanav) September 5, 2024

Parmar Weeps On Camera After Being Dropped

“I thought my name would be there,” Parmar says before his emotions overwhelm him, causing him to choke up and cry during the on-camera interview. The interviewer attempts to console him by saying that both the party and his constituency would recognize his worth, but Parmar, still visibly distraught, continues to weep.

He expresses his sense of betrayal, explaining that he had promised his supporters his candidacy was being considered. “What do I do now? I am helpless,” he laments.

The interviewer urges Parmar to remain strong for the sake of his supporters and party workers, saying, “Netaji, aap honsla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong).” However, Parmar continues to express his disappointment. In a hoarse voice, he adds, “What is happening to me... the way I’ve been treated… I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?”

About Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana is set to hold elections on October 5, with votes counted on October 8. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, followed by scrutiny on September 13 and the final date for withdrawing nominations is September 16.