 'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video

'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket Denied From Tosham; Video

Haryana BJP MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar had been hoping for a nomination from the Bhiwani and Tosham constituencies. However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhury's daughter Shruti Chaudhury has got the party ticket to contest from the Tosham seat.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar |

Haryana: A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Shashi Ranjan Parmar, broke down in tears during an interview on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. In a video, Parmar is seen reacting emotionally after learning that his name had been excluded from the list of candidates.

He had been hoping for a BJP nomination from the Bhiwani and Tosham constituencies. However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhury's daughter Shruti Chaudhury has got the party ticket to contest from the Tosham seat.

Parmar Weeps On Camera After Being Dropped

“I thought my name would be there,” Parmar says before his emotions overwhelm him, causing him to choke up and cry during the on-camera interview. The interviewer attempts to console him by saying that both the party and his constituency would recognize his worth, but Parmar, still visibly distraught, continues to weep.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Cha Raja Pics: First Look From Ganeshgalli Will Leave You Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Mumbai Cha Raja Pics: First Look From Ganeshgalli Will Leave You Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'
Actress Shama Sikander Opens Up About Attempting Suicide After Quitting TV: 'Industry Has Unrealistic Expectations'
Actress Shama Sikander Opens Up About Attempting Suicide After Quitting TV: 'Industry Has Unrealistic Expectations'
Fire Breaks Out In Nepal's First Tesla Service Showroom In Kathmandu
Fire Breaks Out In Nepal's First Tesla Service Showroom In Kathmandu
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'
Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls Buying House In Mumbai 'A Scam': 'Stupidly Expensive Dream'

He expresses his sense of betrayal, explaining that he had promised his supporters his candidacy was being considered. “What do I do now? I am helpless,” he laments.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP List Reveals Party Hoppers Rewarded; Several Ministers & MLAs...
article-image

The interviewer urges Parmar to remain strong for the sake of his supporters and party workers, saying, “Netaji, aap honsla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong).” However, Parmar continues to express his disappointment. In a hoarse voice, he adds, “What is happening to me... the way I’ve been treated… I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?”

About Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana is set to hold elections on October 5, with votes counted on October 8. The deadline for filing nominations is September 12, followed by scrutiny on September 13 and the final date for withdrawing nominations is September 16.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP Immediately After Resigning From Rajya Sabha; Video

Delhi: Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar Joins BJP Immediately After Resigning From Rajya Sabha; Video

Big Boost For Congress As Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party Ahead Of Haryana...

Big Boost For Congress As Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Party Ahead Of Haryana...

ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial...

ED Detains Personal Assistant Of Former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh In Financial...

'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket...

'Ab Main Kya Karu?': BJP Haryana Ex-MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar Breaks Down On Camera After Ticket...

'India Needs To Stand Ahead To Find Solution For Water Crisis For World,' Says PM Modi At Launch Of...

'India Needs To Stand Ahead To Find Solution For Water Crisis For World,' Says PM Modi At Launch Of...