Aatmanirbhar Bharat: What is 'Aatmanirbhar', and what does it mean?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 while addressing the nation amid the ongoing third phase of lockdown said that the state of the world today teaches us that an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is the only path. While people were waiting for details on the fourth extension of the lockdown, the PM chose to speak instead about a new economic scheme called 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

The word 'Aatmanirbhar' had put many Indians in a tizzy and looked citizens did not understand what he meant 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.

In his speech, the PM Modi also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the "Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" to aid the country out of the coronavirus crisis by making it self-reliant.

So what does "Aatmanirbhar" mean? The literal translation is self-reliance.