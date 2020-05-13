Aatmanirbhar Bharat: What is 'Aatmanirbhar', and what does it mean?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 while addressing the nation amid the ongoing third phase of lockdown said that the state of the world today teaches us that an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is the only path. While people were waiting for details on the fourth extension of the lockdown, the PM chose to speak instead about a new economic scheme called 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.
The word 'Aatmanirbhar' had put many Indians in a tizzy and looked citizens did not understand what he meant 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.
In his speech, the PM Modi also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the "Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" to aid the country out of the coronavirus crisis by making it self-reliant.
So what does "Aatmanirbhar" mean? The literal translation is self-reliance.
The Prime Minister in the address to the nation said, "It is our responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to India. The path to this is one -- self-dependent India."
He said that the COVID-19 crisis has brought an "opportunity for India". "As a nation today, we stand at a very important juncture. Such a big disaster has brought a signal to India. It has given a message to us and brought an opportunity for us that is to be self-reliant whose soul is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," he said.
Stressing that the human race has never learned to give up, Modi said, "We will fight the virus by strictly following the guidelines. The way forward is a self-sustainable India. India's definition of self-reliance takes into account the needs of a globalised world."
