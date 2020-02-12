'Aatankvaad ki Gangotri': Giriraj Singh accuses Islamic seminary of producing terrorists 'including Hafiz Saeed'

BJP leader Giriraj Singh has once again triggered controversy by claiming that Islamic seminary Deoband in Saharanpur is a factory producing terrorists.

Calling it an "aatankvaad ki Gangotri", the Union Minister on Tuesday said that Deoband produces terrorists like Hafiz Saeed.

"I had once said earlier that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorists. All most-wanted-terrorists of the world came from Deoband, including Hafiz Saeed or any of the others," he said.

"These people are not against CAA, they are against India. This is a kind of a Khilafat movement," said Giriraj Singh while attacking the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Deoband.