'Indians go abroad and eat beef': Giriraj Singh laments loss of 'culture and tradition'

Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that Indian children go abroad and most of them start eating beef because they are not being taught about our 'culture' and 'traditional values'.

"Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools, we send our children to missionary schools, they get through IIT, become engineers, go abroad and most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them about our culture and traditional values. Later, the parents complain that their children are not taking care of them." said Singh while speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyapan' event here on Wednesday.

The Union Minister further endorsed the need for implementing the teaching of Gita in schools.

"Therefore, schools should teach lessons of the verse (Shlok) of the Gita. In a survey of as many as 100 houses, we have found that Hanuman Chalisa was found in only 15 households and the books of Gita and Ramayana were found only in three houses. So we cannot blame the children," he added.

Speaking to the reporters after the event, Singh added that India will only survive if its culture is saved.

This is not the only time a BJP has spoken on beef consumption. Earlier, BLP leader Ranjit Bahadur Srivastava drew controversy when he said that cows should be taken back from the Muslims. "Cows in the houses of Muslims should be taken back. When we consider girls from our homes going to their homes as 'love jihad', shouldn't we consider 'gau mata' going to their homes 'love jihad' too? This is love jihad. Cows should be taken back from them at any cost," he told ANI.

Srivastava said that cows are essentially Hindus and that they should be cremated in accordance to Hindu rituals. "Cows are like our mother. We should conduct the final rites of our cows as we do to our mothers. We will create a cremation site for cows," he said.