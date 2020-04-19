AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Tablighi Jamaat, says Maulana Saad should have taken measures before causing the damage

Rajya Sabha member and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday slammed Tablighi Jamaat and said that Maulana Saad (leader of Tablighi Jamaat) should have taken measures before causing the damage.

Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI, "The leaders of Tablighi Jamaat should have taken measures before causing the damage, had he (Maulana Saad) given a message in his community, this could have been avoided."

The Nizamudddin centre, attended by thousands, turned out to be a hotspot for spread of coronavirus not only in the national capital, but the entire country. More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country after the Centre and the state governments conducted a "mega operation" to identify them.

On Saturday, while speaking at a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 4,291 or about 30% of Coronavirus cases in the country have been traced to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi out of 14,378 cases in the country. In Delhi, 63% of the reported 1,707 cases are linked to the same gathering.