Over 50 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet sent to jail in Bihar

Patna Over 50 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet and visited parts of Bihar to propagate religious sermons have been sent to jails in Bihar. They had violated the provisions of the Foreigners Act and breached the visa rules as they had come on tourist visa but promoted a particular religion.

DGP Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey said police conducted searches at different mosques and madrasas in the state and found them staying illegally at Phulwarisharif, Digha, Samastipur, Araria and Kishanganj. The foreigners are from Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Iran.

The home district of CM Nitish Kumar, too, had hosted a congregation of the Jamaat on March 14-15. The Sheikhana mosque on Rahui Road at Bihar Sharif had organised the event, attended by 600 delegates. Police on Thursday sealed the mosque.

On the pattern of the pulse polio campaign, the health department on Thursday launched a door-to-door survey to locate the corona cases. The forms given to the health workers ask the residents to submit details of the families staying outside the village and their travel history.

The house-to-house screening is being done in Siwan where 32 positive cases were found in a single village. Other districts covered under the survey are Nawada, Nalanda and Begusarai. With two new positive cases reported from Buxar on the border with UP, the number of positive cases rose to 75.

The two had recently returned from Asansol in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Aurangabad po l ice nabbed 44 people for attacking a team of police and health officials who had gone for screening in Akauna village under Goh sub-division.