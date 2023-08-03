 AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Rinku Suspended For Entire Monsoon Session Of Parliament For ‘Unruly Behaviour'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Rinku Suspended For Entire Monsoon Session Of Parliament For ‘Unruly Behaviour'

AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Rinku Suspended For Entire Monsoon Session Of Parliament For ‘Unruly Behaviour'

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Facebook

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended newly-elected AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku for the remaining part of the Monsoon session for unruly behaviour in the House.

As the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, Rinku came to the well of the house, tore some papers and threw them in the direction of Speaker Om Birla.

After the Bill was passed, Birla objected to Rinku's conduct in the House and asked Parliametary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to move a resolution for the AAP member's suspension.

Monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11

Birla formally named Rinku for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Lok Sabha following which the minister moved a resolution for his suspension for the remaining part of the Monsoon session. The motion was adopted by a voice vote. The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11.

Rinku, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a bypoll in May, took oath as member on July 20, the first day of the ongoing Parliament session. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Controversial Delhi Services Bill 2023 Passed In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Walkout; Both Houses...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia

Ukraine 10-Point Peace Plan: India To Participate In 2-Day Conference In Saudi Arabia

‘BJP Backstabbed People Of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal Reacts After Lok Sabha Passes Services Bill

‘BJP Backstabbed People Of Delhi’: CM Kejriwal Reacts After Lok Sabha Passes Services Bill

After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7

After Passing Through Lower House, Delhi Services Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha on August 7

'Heights Of Opportunism': Ravi Shankar Prasad Rebukes Opposition For Walkout As Lok Sabha Passes...

'Heights Of Opportunism': Ravi Shankar Prasad Rebukes Opposition For Walkout As Lok Sabha Passes...

'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy

'Schengen Visa Appointments NOT Suspended For Indians': Switzerland Embassy