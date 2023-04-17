 AAP's Gopal Italia arrested by Surat Crime Branch for alleged remarks on Gujarat HM, granted bail later
AAP's Gopal Italia arrested by Surat Crime Branch for alleged remarks on Gujarat HM, granted bail later

"AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP's stronghold. That is why they are scared..," says Italia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
AAP's Gopal Italia arrested by Surat Crime Branch for alleged remarks on Gujarat HM, granted bail later | Twitter/@Gopal_Italia

AAP National Joint Secretary Gopal Italia was arrested by Surat Crime Branch for his alleged remarks on Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi. He was later granted bail.

"Since offences in the FIR were bailable, Crime Branch let me go. AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP's stronghold. That is why they are scared..," says Italia.

