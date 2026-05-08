'Aapke Ghar Mein Aakar Haraya': Amit Shah Praises Suvendu Adhikari, Mocks Mamata Banerjee On BJP's Win In West Bengal

‘Aapke Ghar Mein Aakar Haraya’: Amit Shah Takes Jibe At Mamata Banerjee After BJP's Win In West Bengal | File Pics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 8 took a sharp dig at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, saying she had been defeated on her home turf in Bhabanipur. His remarks came after Suvendu Adhikari was announced as the BJP’s Chief Ministerial face for the state.

“Didi, iss baar Suvendu Da ne aapke ghar mein aakar aapko haraya hai,” Shah said.

As Suvendu Adhikari was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal and is set to take oath as Chief Minister, Shah said, “For five decades, Bengal’s culture and traditions have been influenced by foreign ideologies, and now it is our responsibility to free them and once again revive the legacy of Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda. From today, our responsibility has increased greatly. Only through hard work carried out with humility and a sense of duty can we express our gratitude to the people for this mandate. Today Bengal’s victory comes after a long ideological journey of nearly a hundred years.”

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Referring to the BJP’s rise in the state, Shah added, “When Article 370 was removed, there was joy across the country, but some senior workers had said that something was still incomplete. When I asked what was missing, they said that the BJP flag had not yet been firmly established in Bengal. Today, I believe that wherever Syama Prasad Mookerjee is, he must be blessing the leadership of Narendra Modi for taking the Bharatiya Janata Party forward and fulfilling that aspiration.”

Suvendu Adhikari Set To Become West Bengal's Chief Minister

Suvendu Adhikari, who cemented his image as a giant slayer in both the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections and the previous polls, is all set to become the state’s ninth Chief Minister after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday.

The announcement was made by Amit Shah following the legislative party meeting. “I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari as the elected Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday, coinciding with Rabindra Jayanti. Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with several Union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony.