Suvendu Adhikari Or A Wildcard? Decoding The 'Shah Factor' As Bengal Awaits Its Next CM

(L) Suvendu Adhikari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Twitter/@SuvenduWB

While the suspense ended for the 9.7 lakh students who received their Class 10 board results in West Bengal on Friday, a different kind of anticipation remains for state’s 10.6 crore residents as they await the announcement of the state's next chief minister.

The political atmosphere in West Bengal has reached a boiling point following the most significant shift in the state's modern history. In the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP secured a massive mandate, winning 207 seats and decisively reducing the TMC to just 80 seats after 15 years of power. The transition, however, has been anything but smooth.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Visuals from Kolkata. BJP will hold its legislative party meeting today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, who has been appointed as the BJP observer for the state.



The government's swearing-in ceremony is… pic.twitter.com/WSS7e9xRXu — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

Outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee initially refused to resign, labelling the transition a "black day," which led West Bengal Governor RN Ravi to dissolve the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to clear the legal path for the BJP's first government.

Amid reports of post-poll violence and soaring political temperatures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Kolkata on Friday to settle the question of leadership. At the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Shah will meet with the 207 prospective MLAs from 3 pm to 5 pm to choose the legislative party leader. While the BJP is famously known for its last-minute surprises, often picking a wildcard candidate to compete against the obvious frontrunner, the party has already announced that the grand oath-taking ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 9, at the Brigade Parade Ground.

This date was chosen to coincide with Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, fulfilling a campaign promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told a rally in Barrackpore that he would return for the BJP's inauguration.

Suvendu Adhikari: The giant killer and frontrunner

Despite the BJP's penchant for mystery, Suvendu Adhikari remains the most prominent claimant to the chief ministerial post. Adhikari has earned the title of giant killer by achieving a feat rare in Indian political history, defeating the sitting chief minister in two consecutive electoral battles.

His journey began in 2021 when he defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram by 1,956 votes. In the 2026 elections, he took the battle to her home turf in Bhabanipur and won by a significantly larger margin of over 15,000 votes.

Trained in RSS shakhas and having entered politics in the 1980s via the Chatra Parishad, Adhikari’s deep organisational roots and his personal victory over the TMC chief make him the obvious choice. Many within the Padma Shibir argue that it would be wrong to give this responsibility to anyone else, given that the BJP fielded him from two constituencies this year—including Nandigram, where he defeated the TMC's candidate by nearly 10,000 votes—and he delivered in both.

Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar: Ideological stalwarts

If the central leadership decides to lean toward organisational loyalty over recent electoral stardom, Dilip Ghosh and Sukanta Majumdar emerge as powerful contenders.

Ghosh, the former state president, is widely credited with building the BJP's foundation in Bengal during its most difficult years. His "son of the soil" image and blunt, aggressive rhetoric have made him a hero to the party's grassroots workers. Competing with this legacy is the current state president and MP, Majumdar.

Representing a more academic and disciplined face of the party, Majumdar has provided steady leadership throughout the 2026 campaign. Both men represent the BJP’s internal parliamentary tradition, where the central leadership, represented by Shah and assistant observer Mohan Charan Majhi, the chief minister of Odisha, may opt for a seasoned organisational hand to ensure ideological purity in the new government.

Agnimitra Paul: Firebrand and fashion pioneer

Paul has emerged as a significant surprise contender who could represent a fresh break from traditional politics. Currently a vice president of the BJP in Bengal and the MLA from Asansol Dakshin, Paul joined the party in 2019 and quickly rose to lead the Mahila Morcha.

Before her political career, she was a renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur, creating the brand 'Inga' and designing for Bollywood films like Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. In the political arena, she has proven her mettle by defeating TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh in 2021 and organising self-defence workshops for women across 23 districts.

As a firebrand leader who is married to entrepreneur Partho Paul and balances a high-profile career with grassroots activism, she offers the BJP a modern, gender-inclusive face for a New Bengal.

Roopa Ganguly: Cultural icon and electoral powerhouse

Adding further complexity to the race is Roopa Ganguly, who secured a massive victory in the Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat by defeating the TMC’s Arundhati Maitra by over 35,000 votes.

While the nation remembers her for her iconic role as Draupadi in the TV series Mahabharat, Ganguly has been a committed BJP member since 2015 and served as a Rajya Sabha MP from 2016 to 2022.

Her staggering victory margin in this election suggests a level of mass appeal that few other candidates can match. If the BJP leadership seeks a chief minister with immense cultural capital and the ability to resonate with the broader electorate beyond the party’s core base, Ganguly stands as a formidable "surprise" choice.

Final decision at Raj Bhavan

The process of choosing the leader is being handled with strict adherence to BJP tradition. Majhi has been tasked with assisting Shah in observing the selection of the parliamentary party leader. Once the meeting at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre concludes on Friday evening, the chosen candidate will proceed directly to Raj Bhavan with the prospective MLAs.

There, they will formally request the governor to form the government. This finalised name will be the person who takes the oath at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday morning.

Whether the party rewards the tactical dominance of Adhikari or shocks the state with a last-minute appointment of Ghosh, Majumdar, Paul or Ganguly, the decision will determine how the BJP intends to govern West Bengal after its historic breakthrough.