Suvendu Adhikari To Become West Bengal's 9th Chief Minister As BJP's Legislature Party Elects Him Leader

Suvendu Adhikari, who emerged as a giant slayer not only in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections but also in the previous one, is set to become the ninth Chief Minister of the state after being elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday. Suvendu defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on both occasions, first in the Nandigram seat in 2021 and this time in the Bhabanipur seat.

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The decision regarding West Bengal’s next Chief Minister was taken during the BJP legislature party meeting in Kolkata in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was appointed by the party as the central observer to oversee the election of the leader.

Shah made the announcement to the media after the conclusion of the legislative party meeting. “I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari as the elected Leader of the West Bengal BJP Legislative Party,” he said.

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Before the crucial meeting, Shah visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to offer prayers before heading to the Novotel Hotel, where the BJP legislature party meeting was held.

Gov dissolved state Assembly

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Thursday dissolved the state Assembly, formally bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year tenure and paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to form its first government in the state after securing 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

However, Banerjee declined to step down and alleged that the polls were influenced through intimidation and unfair practices. She also accused the BJP of taking control of more than 1,500 TMC offices and claimed she was heckled and shoved in the tense post-election atmosphere.

Swearing-in tomorrow

The oath-taking ceremony of newly elected BJP government in West Bengal will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday, on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with several Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA ruled states, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.