'West Bengal To Get 1st BJP Chief Minister On May 9,' Party State President Samik Bhattacharya Announces Mega Swearing-In Event |

Kolkata: The swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal’s next Chief Minister will be held on May 9, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced, following the party’s historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding mandate, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, well above the majority mark of 148. The result marks the first time the party has come to power in West Bengal, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

With the stage set for the formation of a new government, attention has now shifted to who will be chosen as the BJP’s first Chief Minister in the state. Several prominent leaders are being seen as strong contenders for the top post.

Among them is Suvendu Adhikari, a former close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari has emerged as a key face of the BJP in Bengal, notably defeating Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021 and again in Bhabanipur in 2026. As Leader of the Opposition, he consistently targeted the TMC government on issues such as law and order, alleged minority appeasement, and illegal infiltration.

Another prominent name is Dilip Ghosh, a former state BJP chief who played a crucial role in expanding the party’s footprint in the state. Under his leadership, the BJP rose from a marginal presence in 2016 to winning 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Ghosh, known for his ideological alignment, has longstanding ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), having served in organisational roles beyond West Bengal as well.

Bhattacharya Among CM Chair Contenders

Bhattacharya himself is also being discussed as a potential candidate. With deep roots in the RSS and a long association with the BJP in the state, he was the party’s first elected MLA in West Bengal, winning a by-election from Basirhat Dakshin in 2014, at a time when the BJP had minimal presence in the Assembly.

The BJP’s decisive victory is being seen as a watershed moment in West Bengal’s political history, signalling a major shift in voter sentiment. It also carries national significance, as the state will now be governed by the same party that holds power at the Centre.

As preparations begin for the oath-taking ceremony, the final decision on the Chief Minister's face is expected to be announced by the party leadership in the coming days, keeping political circles and the public in keen anticipation.