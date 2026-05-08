Suvendu Adhikari To Become West Bengal CM: Know The Educational Qualification Of The BJP’s 1st CM In State 

Suvendu Adhikari is all set to become the BJP's first Chief Minister in West Bengal after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Friday. He defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee twice, first in the Nandigram seat in 2021 and now in the Bhabanipur seat.

He is a prominent leader in West Bengal politics and represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. He rose to national prominence after defeating Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram Assembly constituency during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

#WATCH | Kolkata | "...I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appointed as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal. https://t.co/GOQaeWB0RD pic.twitter.com/w4gmyJ7mNH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

Family Background

Suvendu Adhikari was born on December 15, 1970, in Karkuli, West Bengal. Politics has long been associated with the Adhikari family. His father, Sisir Adhikari, is a politician and former Minister of State in the second Manmohan Singh ministry. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kanthi constituency in 2019, according to Wikipedia.

প্রণাম পশ্চিমবঙ্গবাসী 🙏

পশ্চিমবঙ্গে ভারতীয় জনতা পার্টিকে বিপুল সমর্থন দেওয়ার জন্য ও যশস্বী প্রধানমন্ত্রী শ্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী জির নেতৃত্বে ভরসা রাখার জন্য আপনাদের প্রত্যেককে আন্তরিক ধন্যবাদ ও কৃতজ্ঞতা জানাই।

এই জয় প্রত্যেক দেশপ্রেমিক রাষ্ট্রবাদীর জয়, প্রত্যেক বিজেপি… pic.twitter.com/Y1pnjX0Eam — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 5, 2026

Educational Qualifications of Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari’s academic journey reflects a blend of regional roots and higher education achievements.

As per the Jagran Josh report, He completed his primary and secondary education at Contai High School in the Purba Medinipur district. Later pursued a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree from Pravat Kumar College in Contai, affiliated with Vidyasagar University. Adhikari was also a local student leader in Contai, as per the Jagran Josh report.

According to the details provided in his election affidavit , he completed a Master of Arts (M.A.) degree from Rabindra Bharati University in 2011. Pursuing higher education amidst his political commitments is considered an important part of his profile. He also pursued studies through Netaji Subhas Open University.

Interested In Politics Since Student Life

As per the One India Report, Suvendu Adhikari is believed to have developed a strong interest in politics during his student years. He remained actively involved in political activities from his college days and gradually established himself as a significant political figure in West Bengal.

Over the years, he built a strong grassroots image and became known for his aggressive political style. His active involvement in several important political movements and issues helped him emerge as one of the most influential leaders in Bengal politics.