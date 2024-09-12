AAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File/PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. With the latest list, the party has declared its 89 candidates so far.

With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, the AAP has only one candidate remaining to be declared for the election. There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress, but they did not result in an agreement.

Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

AAP Releases Its 4th & 5th List

On Wednesday, the AAP released its fifth list of 9 candidates and its fourth list of 21 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates announced in the fifth list are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Goipchand from Nangal, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal, and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

The fourth list of AAP candidates included Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural, among others.

About The 40-Star Campaigners

AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.