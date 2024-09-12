 AAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here

AAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here

With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, the AAP has only one candidate remaining to be declared for the election. There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress, but they did not result in an agreement.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File/PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released its sixth list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. With the latest list, the party has declared its 89 candidates so far.

With 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana, the AAP has only one candidate remaining to be declared for the election. There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress, but they did not result in an agreement.

Among the candidates announced in the sixth list are OP Gujjar from Kalka, Prem Garg from Panchkula, Ketan Sharma from Ambala City, and Gurtej Singh from Mulana.

Read Also
Congress Releases 4th List Of 5 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here
article-image

AAP Releases Its 4th & 5th List

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Reports 5th Case Of M-Pox Virus In Peshawar
Pakistan Reports 5th Case Of M-Pox Virus In Peshawar
CAT 2024: Last Day To Register Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Applying!
CAT 2024: Last Day To Register Tomorrow; All You Need To Know Before Applying!
Mumbai: Post-Mortem Report of Malaika Arora's Father Anil Mehta Reveals Multiple Injuries, More Details Expected
Mumbai: Post-Mortem Report of Malaika Arora's Father Anil Mehta Reveals Multiple Injuries, More Details Expected
Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Postmortem Report Reveals He Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries'
Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Postmortem Report Reveals He Died Due To 'Multiple Injuries'

On Wednesday, the AAP released its fifth list of 9 candidates and its fourth list of 21 candidates for the elections.

Among the candidates announced in the fifth list are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Goipchand from Nangal, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal, and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

Read Also
Congress Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024
article-image

The fourth list of AAP candidates included Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural, among others.

Read Also
BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Know About Them Here
article-image

About The 40-Star Campaigners

AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Behave Or Face Your Grandmother's Fate': Rahul Gandhi Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Leader; Congress...

'Behave Or Face Your Grandmother's Fate': Rahul Gandhi Gets 'Death Threat' From BJP Leader; Congress...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi's So-Called Vision Of 'Naya Kashmir' Will Fail,' Says MP...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 'PM Modi's So-Called Vision Of 'Naya Kashmir' Will Fail,' Says MP...

Karnataka: 52 Arrested In Nagamangala After Communal Riot Erupts Over Ganesh Procession...

Karnataka: 52 Arrested In Nagamangala After Communal Riot Erupts Over Ganesh Procession...

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Kejriwal's Bail Plea On September 13

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Supreme Court To Take Up Kejriwal's Bail Plea On September 13

AAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here

AAP Releases 6th List Of 19 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Check It Here