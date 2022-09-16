Waqf Board Corruption Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after ACB recovers unlicensed weapon, Rs 24 lakh

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was on Friday arrested by Delhi Police's Anti-Corruption Branch following recovery of "incriminating material and evidences against him" during the searches conducted today.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.

Khan was issued a notice on Thursday for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with a 2020 case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office. A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations. A total of Rs 24 lakh in cash, 2 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from 2 of his associates.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.