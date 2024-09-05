'Aap Log Ra***E Ho...': Congress Spokesperson Surendra Rajput Abuses BJP Leaders During Live TV Debate; VIDEO

Delhi, September 5: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput on Thursday during a live TV debate used a derogatory and insulting term against the leaders of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after losing his cool at BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. A video clip of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

The incident took place during the debate show 'Rashtra Ki Baat' on Hindi TV news channel 'News 24'. Manak Gupta is the anchor who moderates or presides over the debate programme that starts at 4.56 pm.

What Does The Clip Show?

The viral clip begins with both the guests, Congress' Surendra Rajput and BJP's Pradeep Bhandari arguing over Congress leader Supriya Shrinate's background. The Congress spokesperson defends Supriya over charges of dynasty politics hurled at her by BJP's Pradeep Bhandari.

However, as Surendra Pratap explains how Supriya Shrinate is daughter of one of their tallest leaders, Harshvardhan, implying that her association with the party is familial. At this, the BJP spokesperson says that the statement by Surendra Rajput is an admission that "dynasty politics" or 'parivarwad' is promoted by Congress.

Congress Spokesperson Loses His Cool

The Congress spokesperson loses his cool at the 'parivarwad' charge hurled by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. He goes on to say that Congress is indeed a 'parivarwadi' party as it is the party of people with families. However, he then abuses BJP leaders and says, "BJP is the party of r*****".

Though the word has various meanings in different context, the term r***** is used as a derogatory term for men without woman.

Anchor And BJP Spokesperson Condemn Remark

The anchor and the BJP spokesperson immediately condemned the remark by Congress spokesperson. Thankfully, there was no "returning of the favour (pun intended)" by the BJP spokesperson and things were soon brought under control.

The incident highlights how tempers run high during TV news debate shows. However, as the present incident shows, political spokespersons must be careful about the words they utter. Political debates on news channels are watched by viewers to understand the point of view of parties and the spokespersons represents not just himself/herself but their respective parties.