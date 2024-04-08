AAP Leaders Stage Nationwide Fast In Protest Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi Ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sandeep Pathak, Jasmine Shah and others hold a day-long fast against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy case, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday, April 7, 2024. | ANI

As part of the nationwide agitation against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the party workers and leaders on Sunday held a day-long fast at Azad Maidan. Similar protests were in other cities across the state.

In Pune, some leaders of the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the agitation. In Delhi, top AAP leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the day-long fast.

Similar protests were being held by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne, party leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai alleged that Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP. Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.