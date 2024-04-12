 AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New Delhi

AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New Delhi

Reacting to the AAP leaders' charge, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was surprising that the “fear of President’s Rule” was haunting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has 62 MLAs in the Assembly

Jal khambataUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New Delhi | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi and other AAP leaders on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President’s Rule in the national capital. “Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President’s Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President’s Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people,” she said at a press conference here.

BJP hits back

Reacting to the AAP leaders' charge, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was surprising that the “fear of President’s Rule” was haunting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has 62 MLAs in the Assembly. Sachdeva also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal from the post of chief minister. At the press conference, Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President’s Rule in the national capital.

Read Also
Netizens Troll Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal After HC Dismisses CM's Plea Against ED Arrest
article-image

The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi. “Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government,” she alleged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New...

AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President’s Rule New...

Vadodara NGO Treats Cows To Fresh Mango Feast In Gujarat's Summer Heat

Vadodara NGO Treats Cows To Fresh Mango Feast In Gujarat's Summer Heat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Leader Amit Malviya Over 'Safe Haven For Terrorists' Remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Leader Amit Malviya Over 'Safe Haven For Terrorists' Remark

IN PICS: PM Modi Meets India's 7 Top Gamers

IN PICS: PM Modi Meets India's 7 Top Gamers

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Royal Lake Front Residency In J P Nagar 8th Phase Decides To Boycott LS...

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Royal Lake Front Residency In J P Nagar 8th Phase Decides To Boycott LS...