AAP Leaders Allege Big Political Conspiracy Being Hatched By Centre To Impose President's Rule

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi and other AAP leaders on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President’s Rule in the national capital. “Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President’s Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President’s Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people,” she said at a press conference here.

BJP hits back



Reacting to the AAP leaders' charge, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was surprising that the “fear of President’s Rule” was haunting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has 62 MLAs in the Assembly. Sachdeva also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal from the post of chief minister. At the press conference, Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have happened that indicate the possibility of the imposition of the President’s Rule in the national capital.

The minister said that in the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi. “Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA over the functioning of the Delhi government,” she alleged.