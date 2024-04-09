Netizens Troll Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal After HC Dismisses CM's Plea Against ED Arrest

AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal will remain In jail according to the Delhi High Court. | CANVA/X

Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest in the liquor policy issue was denied by the High Court.

CM of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on the allegations of a liquor policy scam on March 31, 2024, by Enforcement Directorate (ED). Today, the Delhi High Court said, "The plea is not for bail but declaring the arrest illegal."

After the Delhi High Court gave the statement on CM Kejriwal's bail, the news surfaced on the internet and social media got flooded with netizens' reactions.

Delhi High Court while pronouncing Arvind Kejriwal judgment #DelhiHighCourt #ArvindKejiwal pic.twitter.com/cwzINvLjPR — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 9, 2024

Netizens started reacted to the news after it went viral on the internet. Some people trolled CM Kejriwal for getting involved in a liquor scam case and some were saddened for his involvement in a money laundering case. While some supported CM Kejriwal.

Harsh Tiwari shared a picture of CM Arvind Kejriwal on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal has not got bail. With each passing day the question is becoming bigger whether it is morally right to run the government from jail. There is definitely pressure on Kejriwal to resign !"

Madhu wrote on X, "#ArvindKejiwal Finally the Big corrupt Fish brought down By @dir_ed AAP is over over"

Another user, Kamalraj Singh shared a meme on X and wrote, "Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal. #ArvindKejiwal Delhi HC."

While many trolled CM Kejriwal for his allegation, some also supported him.

Shadan Aagya shared a picture of CM Kejriwal on X and said, "Delhi High Court has rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. Stay Strong #ArvindKejiwal Delhi HC."

Anticipate shared a video of Youtuber Dhruv Rathee on X and said, "His Is right #ArvindKejiwal #GoBackModi."

The AAP on its part decided to knock the doors of the Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against Delhi High Court order rejecting his PIL and refusing to grant him protection from coercive action by The Enforcement Directorate, the anti-money laundery agency that arrested him on March 21.



After the high court’s decision, the AAP described the “so-called excise policy scam” as the “biggest political conspiracy” to undermine the party and Kejriwal.