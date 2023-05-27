 AAP dissolves its entire Goa unit except for state president position
AAP dissolves its entire Goa unit except for state president position

The announcement was made through a communique signed by the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal with AAP Goa president Amit Palekar |

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced dissolution of its Goa state unit, except for the position of the president. The announcement was made through a communique signed by the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak.

"The Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Goa with immediate effect, except for the position of State President," the letter said.

"Shri Amit Palekar will continue to function as the State President. The new organisational structure will be announced soon," it further added.

The Delhi-based party had earlier made similar decision in other states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, where it dissolved its entire state units.

In the Goa assembly elections held in 2022, the Kejriwal-led party posted victories on two seats. AAP's Captain Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva have won in Benaulim and Velim, respectively. 

KCR comes in Kejriwal's support against Centre's ordinance: 'SC has given clear direction...'
article-image

