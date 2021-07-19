'Aap chronology samjhiye': Home Minister Amit Shah on Pegasus row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is known for his enigmatic silences as much as his terse one-liners, described the hullabaloo on the use of Israeli spyware to snoop on politicians, journalists and others, as "a report by disrupters for the obstructers".

He saw in it a devious plot to cause disruptions in Parliament and used a catchphrase his critics have often used to target him: "Aap chronology samjhiye (understand the chronology)."

"People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions...Aap Chronology Samjhiye!" the Home Minister said in a statement.

"This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection", Shah he added.

Shah said those who intend to derail India's progress are peddling the same old narratives about the country. "They have good experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament", he said.