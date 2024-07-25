AAP Allotted New Office In Lutyens Delhi Following High Court Directive

New Delhi: AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens Delhi area, following directions from the Delhi High Court, party sources said on Thursday.

New Office Address

AAP's new office is Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

#WATCH | Following the orders of the Delhi HC, Cente has allotted a new office to AAP at Bungalow No. 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in New Delhi.



Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "...Attempts were being made to oust AAP from its office and push it onto… pic.twitter.com/Tqk5UA6hYD — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2024

"Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," a source said.

AAP's office was earlier located at Rouse Avenue.

Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party.