Delhi HC Reserves Order On AAP's Plea Seeking Allotment For Party Office Space On Temporary Basis

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking allotment of space for party office on a temporary basis.

Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved the order for June 5 and listed the plea for allotment of land for construction of office on permanent basis for June 10.

Earlier, the High court had asked the Central Government to file a reply on the petition of Aam Aadmi Party seeking allotment of land for their office on a temporary basis. As per an undertaking given by the Supreme Court, AAP has to vacate its present office at DDU Marg by June 15.

Considering this, senior counsel prayed that a space ought to be given on DDU Marg. The High Court is dealing with two petitions moved by the AAP seeking temporary allotment or permanent allotment for their office in Central Delhi.

Earlier, Kirtimaan Singh, Counsel for the Central Government, submitted that the Central Government doesn't have any land vacant at DDU Marg.

Central Government counsel had also submitted that in 2024, the party was allotted a land in Saket, and they didn't accept it.

"Before 2023, when it became a national party, the party never asked for land in Central Delhi. In June 2023, they (AAP) said that there was some land available on DDU Marg. In 2023, we offered them a land for permanent allotment, and after inspection, we find there was no land available at DDU Marg, Central Government counsel said. In 2024, we offer them two plots in Saket, he added.

Delhi HC's Observation

Court had said that their (AAP) arguments you (Centre) are not treating them at par with others. You are throwing them to a distant place.

Senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog had made a suggestion that two plots which are in possession of AAP Minister can be given to the party for their office. The Court had asked, "Can they use the plot for the purpose for their office?"

The plots were not allotted to them. They occupied them. They are in possession, Kirtimaan Singh said. First, they will have to hand them over, and they will consider it. They had an office in Kaushambi, he added.

Senior advocate Nandrajog said that it is a strong attempt to misguide the court.

"Is there a waiting list of national political parties?" the court asked. Are there houses earmarked for political parties? Senior advocate Nandrajog questioned, "Can we construct a building by June 15 if a land allotted to us?

During the hearing yesterday, the Court had asked if the plots in the possession of the Delhi Minister can be given to the party for their office on a temporary basis, subject to the outcome of the petitions.