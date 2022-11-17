Aaftab used more than 20,000 liters of water to clean blood stains, Rs 300 bill pending while neighbours were charged nothing

Aaftab used more than 20,000 literes of free water allowed by govt to clean blood stains, Rs 300 bill pending: Delhi Police |

On November 17, Thursday, Delhi Police will present accused Aftab Poonawala before Saket Court today and seek his further custody. The police are currently collecting all the evidence in the case. They have received information that Aftab-Shraddha had a pending water bill of Rs 300. After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill.

It is reported that the neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank.

The police are likely to investigate this angle as the Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water for free. Two neighbours living on the floor above Aftab had informed the police that the water bill of all the floors comes to zero, except for Aftab's, who had an outstanding due of Rs 300, thus rising suspicion.

The police have also got the information that in the rent agreement which was made, Aftab had put Shraddha's name first and his own name at the last.

"The flat owner knew that they are not a married couple. They were given the flat through a broker. Aftab used to deposit Rs 9,000 into the account of the owner between 8 and 10 of every month," the sources said.

Water bill will play important role in the investigation

The water bill is also likely to play an important role in the investigation. Today, if the court grants further custody to the police, they are likely to investigate this angle as well, according to the sources.

Earlier, Aftab had told police that before the murder there was a fight between the couple over the shifting of household items from Mumbai.

Police investigation revealed that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Shraddha.

Couple was fighting for 3 years

Delhi Police sources said the May 18 quarrel was not the first time, Aftab and Shraddha were fighting for three years.

"On May 18, there was a fight between the two regarding bringing household items from Mumbai. They used to fight over who would bear the household expenses and bring items. Aftab got very angry about this. The quarrel started around 8 pm on May 18 when Aftab strangled Shraddha to death. He kept her body in the room overnight and went to buy a knife and refrigerator the next day," sources told ANI.