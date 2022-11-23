Aaftab moved to cover his tracks, put onus on Shraddha for quitting

Aaftab (L) and Shradha (R) |

Investigation in the Shraddha Walkar murder case reveal that the suspect Aaftab Poonawala went to great lengths to make it appear as if she left him on her own. After killing her on May 18, Poonawala got all her belongings shipped to Delhi on June 5, 2022 from Vasai through Good Luck Packers and Movers.

He had arranged the movements such that if anyone questioned him, he could prove that Shraddha had had a fight with him and left him, but returned on June 12 to take away her belongings.

Aaftab's father Amin Poonawalla had taken a house on rent in Mira Road through a local broker Hussain Zamani. Though Poonawala wanted a single BHK flat, he went for a two BHK flat. He appeared in a hurry to shift from Vasai to Mira Road, he said.

Zamani told FPJ that Poonawalla contacted him in October and sought a one BHK flat on rent. Since it was not available, Zamani suggested a 2BHK flat which was available for rent to Poonawala. Amin Poonawala agreed to rent it.

Poonawala told Zamani that his son had gotten a job in Mumbai, and since the distance for commute was long from Vasai, he wanted to vacate the flat and live in Mira Road. Zamani showed him a two BHK flat in a building named Delta Garden, which Poonawala liked. Thereafter, Zamani himself got all the legal procedures done to rent the flat. However, Zamani was not sure whether Poonawala occupied the flat.

Poonawala had told Zamani that he would move into the flat with his wife and son.

The agreement for the flat in Vasai where Aaftab lived with Shraddha was valid till August. However, they shifted to Delhi much before that and their belongings were still in the Vasai house, police sources said.

Delhi Police was still in Vasai and is probing the matter. A police source said they were verifying whether Aftab Poonawala had worked as a chef in a five-star hotel as he had told Manikpur police.

The Delhi Police today recorded the statement of three people including two girls and a boy, all of whom were associated with Aaftab.