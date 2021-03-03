'A trailer for 2023 assembly elections': Hanuman Beniwal's RLP to contest Rajasthan by-polls

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday said that his party will contest all the four assembly by-polls in Rajasthan. He said the results of the by-polls will be a trailer for the 2023 assembly elections.

Beniwal told media persons that he will put up candidates on all four seats – Sujangarh, Sahada, Rajsamand and Vallabhnagar. He said people are fed-up with the governments of chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

Beniwal, who is MP from Nagaur, said the RLP raise the issues of repeal of the farm bills, employment to the youth, reducing prices of petrol diesel and electricity charges and complete farm loan waiver to farmers in the state.