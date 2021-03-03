'A trailer for 2023 assembly elections': Hanuman Beniwal's RLP to contest Rajasthan by-polls

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday said that his party will contest all the four assembly by-polls in Rajasthan. He said the results of the by-polls will be a trailer for the 2023 assembly elections.
Beniwal told media persons that he will put up candidates on all four seats – Sujangarh, Sahada, Rajsamand and Vallabhnagar. He said people are fed-up with the governments of chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.
Beniwal, who is MP from Nagaur, said the RLP raise the issues of repeal of the farm bills, employment to the youth, reducing prices of petrol diesel and electricity charges and complete farm loan waiver to farmers in the state.
Beniwal said the candidates will soon be announced by the party. After he walked out of the alliance with the NDA, Beniwal said he has been busy trying to create a statewide organisation for the party. He said a strong organisation and funding are important if his party has to be a serious contender in the 2023 assembly polls.
He took a dig at the BJP, saying the party is on the verge of a split and national party president JP Nadda had come to Jaipur in an effort to try and stem the infighting in the party. He said there are 13 leaders in the BJP who see themselves as CM contenders and by 2023, this number will increase to 23.
Beniwal said his party will soon launch rallies across the state on issues of unemployment, farm laws and inflation. He said the rallies will be launched from chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s constituency Jodhpur.
With Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait holding kisan panchayats across Rajasthan, Beniwal too has got into action mode. Beniwal has fashioned himself as a Jat leader, hoping to cash in on the vacuum of leaders from the community.
Analysts feel the enthusiastic support to Tikait’s rallies has jolted Beniwal from slumber. After leaving the NDA, he joined the farmers’ stir in Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. But he was not active on the ground. Now that he perceives a threat from Tikait, who is also a Jat, Beniwal has got into action mode to save his turf.
