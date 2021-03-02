Rajasthan: JP Nadda explains how strength in unity will work and not 'ekla cholo re'

Jaipur: On his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda gave the mantra of unity to the state party unit, saying that the policy of ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ (walk alone) will not work.
Nadda who presided over the meeting of the state executive as well as the core committee, said all leaders have to work together for the assembly by-polls.
Nadda’s visit is being seen as an attempt to infuse unity in the rift-ridden party and to motivate leaders and workers ahead of the four assembly by-polls.
Addressing the meeting at Birla auditorium, Nadda said that leaders have to be mindful to take along others.
He asked leaders to do some self-analysis to assess their strengths and weaknesses. He said leaders should realise that the booth and the workers are strengths of the BJP which is a cadre based party.
He directed party leaders to take steps to strengthen the party organisation from the ground. He said from April 6, leaders should begin strengthening the nandals. They should ensure that no booth is without a booth committee. Once this is done, panna pramukhs should be appointed at each booth committee by December 25 and should remain active.
Referring to the farm laws, Nadda said some farmer leaders played politics on the names of farmers and did not do anything for their benefit. The government of prime minister Narendra Modi has brought the farm laws which are going to change the fortune of farmers. He said though the farm laws are optional, still there is a stalemate.
Targeting the opposition, he said they talk of reforms but when reforms are undertaken, they cry foul and oppose reforms. Nadda said when politics is being played in the name of farmers and parties are eyeing political mileage, it is the duty of the BJP workers and leaders to go to each farmer and tell him about the benefits of the farm laws.
In his speech, in an attempt at unity, Poonia praised Raje and the work done by her government. This was the first time since he took over as state BJP president that Poonia commended Raje publicly.
Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday morning and was greeted by many leaders from the state including state BJP president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and union ministers. The divided among the leaders was visible as they all stood in separate groups. However, when Nadda arrived, they all stood in a line to greet him.
This is Nadda’s first visit to Rajasthan since after becoming the national president and the BJP wants to make it a grand event. He was welcomed by party workers at 12 places en route from the airport to the meeting venue. He also visited the Kali Bari temple in Malviya Nagar before returning to Delhi.
