Rajasthan: JP Nadda explains how strength in unity will work and not 'ekla cholo re'

Jaipur: On his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday, BJP national president JP Nadda gave the mantra of unity to the state party unit, saying that the policy of ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ (walk alone) will not work.

Nadda who presided over the meeting of the state executive as well as the core committee, said all leaders have to work together for the assembly by-polls.

Nadda’s visit is being seen as an attempt to infuse unity in the rift-ridden party and to motivate leaders and workers ahead of the four assembly by-polls.

Addressing the meeting at Birla auditorium, Nadda said that leaders have to be mindful to take along others.

He asked leaders to do some self-analysis to assess their strengths and weaknesses. He said leaders should realise that the booth and the workers are strengths of the BJP which is a cadre based party.

He directed party leaders to take steps to strengthen the party organisation from the ground. He said from April 6, leaders should begin strengthening the nandals. They should ensure that no booth is without a booth committee. Once this is done, panna pramukhs should be appointed at each booth committee by December 25 and should remain active.