Save The Tiger: A Dream Of Photographer & Conservationist Priyanka Agarwal

A Photographer’s Dream: To Save The Tiger |

The improvement in air quality is attributed to the recent rains, which have helped to clear the pollutants from the air, providing some relief from the usual pollution levels experienced during the drier months.The sight is the treat. The photograph is the unique luxury. Yet the true triumph lies in the contribution towards tiger conservation. Photographer and conservationist, Priyanka Agarwal has embarked on over 300 safaris, capturing rare and once-in-a-lifetime glimpses of these majestic creatures. Beyond her stunning imagery, Priyanka dedicates her craft to raising awareness and advancing the preservation of this magnificent species.

Today marks the 14th International Tiger Day—a global initiative that began in 2010 at the St. Petersburg Tiger Summit to combat the alarming decline in tiger populations. At that time, a staggering 97% of the world's wild tigers had vanished over the past century and a half. India faced an especially dire situation with only 268 tigers remaining. However, through concerted conservation efforts, that number has surged to 3,682, representing about 75% of the world's tiger population. This remarkable resurgence not only symbolises a triumph in wildlife conservation but also fuels the ongoing dedication of conservationists like Priyanka Agarwal, who are committed to ensuring the survival of these magnificent creatures.

It was through her inherited passion for photography, a legacy from her acclaimed grandfather, that Priyanka Agarwal's fascination with tigers was ignited. The pivotal moment occurred on a sweltering June day in Ranthambore National Park. As the first jeep to enter the park, Priyanka was greeted within minutes by a breathtaking sight: Arrowhead, the majestic tigress, with her cubs. Strategically positioned for the perfect vantage, Priyanka captured a series of stunning images, including the iconic shot of Arrowhead drinking from a waterhole, sending elegant ripples through the water. This photograph not only won prestigious awards but also garnered features in leading publications, cementing itself as her all-time favourite. The three and a half hours spent observing these magnificent creatures—witnessing their territorial displays, playful interactions, and even a dramatic encounter with a monitor lizard—remain etched in her memory as a quintessential wildlife experience.

"My passion for photography evolved profoundly through my encounters with tigers. There's no other animal that captivates the lens like the tiger, with its striking blend of orange, white, and black stripes set against lush green foliage. Capturing their essence demands spontaneity, patience, and acute awareness, as these majestic creatures are often elusive and unpredictable in their natural habitat. The challenge lies in seeking them out, enduring the elements, and being ready to snap that perfect shot at a moment's notice. Each experience enriches my craft, and if fortune favours you, it grants you a once-in-a-lifetime photograph — like the one I got of Arrowhead,” shares Priyanka.

Priyanka Agarwal - Wildlife photographer & conservationist |

To ensure future opportunities like those Priyanka experienced, we must prioritise saving the tiger. Beyond its photographic allure, the tiger plays a crucial role in our ecosystem. As the apex predator, it sits atop the food chain and acts as an umbrella species for the entire jungle. "Imagining a wild landscape without tigers is not only heartbreaking but also catastrophic for our ecosystem," Priyanka explains.

"Without their primary predators, prey species overgraze plant life and become overpopulated, leading to disease. Predators maintain the balance, keeping prey populations in check."

The tiger's presence is vital for the health and diversity of our ecosystem, regulating the delicate balance between herbivores and wild ungulates. Saving the tiger means saving the jungle, which in turn protects hundreds of other species.

Despite the encouraging rise in tiger populations, the illegal wildlife trade remains a dire threat, with non-tourist tigers still being ruthlessly poached to fuel a $20 billion black market. This crisis is grossly underreported, leading to a lack of awareness about its severity. With 80% of national park areas closed to tourism, these majestic cats are even more vulnerable to poachers who relentlessly target them for their body parts. Striped skins, bones, teeth, and organs are sold for decor, status symbols across Asia, and traditional medicines, especially in China. This illicit trade poses the most immediate and pressing danger to the remaining tiger population.

Tiger habitats face relentless destruction, degradation, and fragmentation daily due to human activities. Forests are cleared for agriculture and timber, roads are built, and developmental projects encroach on their natural homes, posing a grave threat to tiger populations. Additionally, human-animal conflict has surged with expanding villages and overlapping buffer zones. Post-pandemic, tiger tourism has boomed, but whether this is a boon or bane remains uncertain. Poorly behaved tourists often flood popular parks, littering, creating noise, and failing to maintain a respectful distance from the animals. This behaviour drives shy tigers away from tourism areas, leaving them vulnerable to poachers in non-tourism zones.

When asked about recent conservation efforts to address these challenges, Priyanka reflects, “Poaching is no longer as easy as it once was, especially in jungles like Ranthambore. They’ve adapted well to conservation strategies. Other jungles have implemented GPS systems in jeeps to control speed, minimising disturbance to tigers. Some parks have established borders to prevent tourists from encroaching on a tiger’s private space. General education has also improved, whether it's about safari etiquette or villagers understanding the importance of not interfering with tigers. Awareness is spreading. Creating corridors to educate people is essential, and I commend the government and the NTCA for their conscious efforts in this regard. It’s crucial for local communities to understand that it’s acceptable for tigers to inhabit these areas. If we don’t provoke them, peaceful coexistence is possible.”

Priyanka has had countless safari adventures, far beyond her Arrowhead chapter. One memorable encounter was with a non-tourist tiger, T1-21, who unexpectedly strolled into Zone 5 of Ranthambore National Park. For thirty minutes, she watched this male tiger drink water—an unusual sight. Another remarkable experience took place in Madhya Pradesh at Kanha Tiger Reserve, where she waited for over eight hours, from 5:20 am to 3:30 pm, before spotting DJ, one of the park's most famous tigresses. Emerging from the underbrush, DJ called out to her cubs and presented a mesmerising road show. Priyanka reflects, “There’s something incredibly enchanting about being in the jungle, surrounded by big cats that create the most breathtaking frames. After all, it is a photographer’s dream! What shutterbug wouldn’t appreciate the multidimensional composition of a tiger against a water body, a mountain range, a monumental heritage structure, or the hues of sunrise and sunset?”

On International Tiger Day, Priyanka shares her advice: “Today, India is one of the few places in the world where tigers can be seen in their natural habitat. So why not attract more tourists here? Let's make our jungle safaris more tourist-friendly, so foreigners can come and witness how we have saved an endangered species. Everyone should experience a safari and see a tiger—it may change your life and bring you the peace of the jungle. Seeing a tiger, no matter how tired you are, refreshes you, and capturing a picture is a bonus. We must encourage people to visit India, go on a safari, see a tiger, and share their experiences. Let’s boost tourism and improve our jungles. Let’s give tigers more space and stop encroaching into their habitats, because if we keep diminishing their jungles, we endanger numerous species.”