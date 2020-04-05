9 Baje 9 Minutes: Politicians respond to PM Narendra Modi's appeal; light diyas, candles

Millions of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

The politicians also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and lit candles and diyas.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu posted pictures of him lighting the diya along with his wife. He tweeted, "Joining the citizens across the country, the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Ushamma lit lamps at Uparashtrapati Bhavan at 9 pm tonight."