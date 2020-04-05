9 Baje 9 Minutes: Politicians respond to PM Narendra Modi's appeal; light diyas, candles

Millions of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.
The politicians also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and lit candles and diyas.
Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu posted pictures of him lighting the diya along with his wife. He tweeted, "Joining the citizens across the country, the Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Ushamma lit lamps at Uparashtrapati Bhavan at 9 pm tonight."
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also posted pictures of him lighting diyas along with his family.
"President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19," the President tweeted.
Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "9 candles, 9pm, 9 minutes. If collective prayers help us overcome this darkness, if it brings hope, then yes for the nation we stand together. #9Baje9Minutes"
Amit Shah tweeted, "A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times. On PM A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times.
On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas. India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute @narendramodi"
Sambit Patra posted a video of him lighting diyas.
Here are some of the other politicians who responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.
