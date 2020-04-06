9 Baje 9 Minute: Power system parameters were maintained within limits, says POSOCO

A preliminary report released by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said the total reduction in all India demand recorded during the nine-minute lights off initiative was 31,089 MW.
According to the report, the all-India demand started reducing from 8.45 pm and minimum demand of 85,799 MW was recorded at 9.10 pm.
Subsequently, from 9:10 pm, the demand started picking up and settled around 114400 MW at 10:10 pm.
Grid Frequency during the event remained in the range of 50.26 Hz to 49.70 Hz with maximum and minimum frequency of 50.259 Hz and 49.707 Hz recorded at 20:49 Hrs and 21:08 Hrs respectively.
POSOCO also took the following precautions:
- Hydro generation across the country was maximized by 20:45 Hrs and generation reduction of 17543 MW (from 25559 MW to 8016 MW) between 20:45 Hrs to 21:10 Hrs(matching with demand reduction of 31089 MW during the same period) was achieved with these resources.
- This hydro generation was again ramped up from 8016 MW to 19012 MW from 21:10 Hrs to 21:27 Hrs to meet the increase in demand after the event.
- Reduction of total 10950 MW generation was achieved through Thermal (6992 MW), Gas (1951 MW) and Wind generation (2007 MW) during 20:45 Hrs to 21:10 Hrs.
- Advance actions such as switching off transmission lines, taking reactors in service, changing SVC, STATCOM, HVDC set points were taken prior to the event for keeping voltages and line loadings within permissible limits. The event was managed smoothly without any untoward incident while power system parameters were maintained within limits.
POSOCO acknowledges the support and co-operation of all the stakeholders in successfully meeting this unprecedented challenge
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens on Apri 3,l 2020 to switch off their lights and light lamps/ candles on 5th April 2020 at 21:00 Hrs for 9 minutes.
Looking at the various suggestions floating in social media such as the need to switch off all household appliances for the safety of equipment or switching on additional devices, the Minister of State for Power (I/C) issued a press release dated April 4, 2020 clarifying the need for switching off the lights only.
The anticipated reduction in all India demand during this period of 9 minutes was around 12000 - 14000 MW considering that only lights would be switched off.
