9 Baje 9 Minute has had no impact on power grids across India, assures power minister RK Singh

Contrary to apprehensions, India's power grid remained stable and secured berween 9 pm and 9.09 when citizens voluntarily responded to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off the lights to express solidarity for fight agsinst COVID 19.

Power Minister RK Singh, who along with the ministry secretary and officers monitored power grid operations from the National Power Monitoring Centre, said there was huge response to PM's call as power demand went down from 117 GW to 85.3 GW within a span of 4-5 minutes.

''This was handled very very well by engineers across all levels. Ramp was also done very smoothly as demand and supply is back to 110 GW,''he noted.Power industry sources said the frequency went up from 49.8 Hz to 50.4 Hz between 8.55 pm and 9.10 pm. India's demand at 9.06 pm on Saturday was 120 GW but it was reduced to 90 GW at 9.06 pm today, a difference of 30 GW.

However, power system remained stable and normal as panned by POSOCO, Power Grid Corporation, regional and state load dispatch centres and state power utilities.Power Ministry had issued clarification yesterday that PM's appeal was for voluntary and it is limited to switching off lights and not TV, Refrigerator, Computer at homes and public utilities. POSOCO and states had prepared action plan to keep the grid operations reliable, stable and secure.