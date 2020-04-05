9 Baje 9 Minute: Fire at Solapur airport under control

Prime Minister Modi had asked people to take up the task of lighting candles and diyas etc at 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes. But even as most complied with lit candles on their window sill, or diyas in their courtyards, some resorted in bursting crackers.
And in at least one part of the country, this has now resulted in a fire breaking out. According to reports, a fire broke out in Solapur's Airport area. While it is not clear what exactly caused the fire, locals claimed that it was caused by people bursting firecrackers.
News about the fire was shared on Twitter by News18 Lokmat correspondent, Sagar Surawase.
Guardian Minister of Solapur district, Dr Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to dispel fears about the incident
Reportedly, the fire which had started when dry grass in the area ignited due to firecrackers, has now been brought under control. There have been no casualties.
