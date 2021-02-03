88 IAS and IPS officers attend leadership program at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center

The Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, in association with Isha Foundation organized a 5-day in-service leadership program for its officers. The Inner Engineering and Leadership Program was conducted at the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu between 25 and 29 January. Officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Forest Service (IFS) and other officers under the Central Staffing Scheme participated in the Program specially designed by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, and conducted by highly trained Isha teachers.

The primary objectives of the program include enhancing one’s ability to handle stressful situations; improving inter-departmental collaboration to achieve governance objectives; improving interpersonal relationships; personal and professional clarity and a deep sense of inner peace and fulfilment. When implemented as a lifestyle, the holistic Program also offers numerous long-term health benefits including relief from chronic physical and mental ailments.