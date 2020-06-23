826 departures, 824 arrivals on Day 29 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that on day 29 of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 826 departures and 824 arrivals.

"Domestic operations on 22 June 2020, Day 29 till 23:59 hours. Departures 826, 68,633 passengers handled. Arrivals 824, 69,092 passengers handled. Total movements 1,650 with 1,37,725 passenger footfalls at airports. Total number of flyers 68,633," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.