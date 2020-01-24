80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Modi government has granted a package of Rs80,000 crore for development works in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory that will include revival of the schemes pending for decades.

Officials said it would help establish the educational institutions like IIT, IIM and AIIMS. New release of funds will also help in development of the road transport, energy and irrigation schemes, he said.

The Union Minister of State for HRD, Communications, and Electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre said the Government, led by PM Modi, had sanctioned a development package of Rs80,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir . The projects which have been lying dormant for the last several decades are also being revived in a speedy manner. He stated this at the Central Government's special public outreach programme to disseminate information about the implementation of its policies and programmes for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Various developmental schemes of the Government of India include, accelerate the projects being executed under the Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP); to execute effective implementation of various schemes targeting the individual beneficiaries; to restart the long-pending projects by removing the obstacles that have been holding such projects; and, to ensure effective administration with transparency.

The minister apprised people of J&K about the various steps taken by the Union Government for the rapid progress of the region, especially after the abrogation of the Article 370 and creation of the new Union Territory. An important objective of such special public outreach programme is to take more than fifty central schemes to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Effective popularisation and implementation of these schemes will lead to equal opportunities, educational and economic development, employment creation and industrial development in the new Union Territory.