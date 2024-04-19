'7 Bacche Allah Ki Dain Hai, Gareebi Modiji Ki Dain Hai': Woman Expects Rahul Gandhi To Become Next PM In Viral Video

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, a woman blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poverty in India. Interestingly, she also mentioned that she has seven children.

The woman was interviewed by a reporter and she talked about how she supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister. "If Rahul Gandhi becomes prime minister, it will be a matter of pride," the woman said. When asked to elaborated, she said, "He want to better the country."

Watch the video below

The reporter then asked the woman how many children she had to which she replied, "Seven." Expressing surprise over the number, the reporter asked, "You have seven children. Won't there be poverty then?"

To this, the woman said, "Sab Allah ki den hai (It is all given by Allah)."

But when asked who gave the poverty, she quickly answered, "Gareebi toh den hai Modiji ka (Modi is responsible for poverty)."

The woman was trolled for her remarks on social media.

yeah Modi is responsible for all you miseries and poverty — sumit kalra (@sumit1kalra) April 19, 2024

Bas, Aisa hi confidence and honesty chahiye mujhe life mei. — Kashmiri Hindu(Xept,i dont Lyk KP favt.dish-Saag😋 (@here2XposPisful) April 19, 2024

No one can save you from the poverty unless you work on urself. — Sura (@vasanthsk2) April 19, 2024

It remained unclear where the video is from. The identity of the woman also remained unknown.