60-Year-Old Assam Shopkeeper Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl In Dhubri | Representational Image

Guwahati, Sep 7: A 60-year-old shopkeeper has been arrested in Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl at his shop, police said on Monday.

Shopkeeper arrested after complaint

The accused, identified as Juran Ali, was arrested after the girl's family lodged a complaint in connection with the alleged incident, which took place on September 4 in Chitalkati village under the jurisdiction of Bandihana Police Outpost.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone to Ali's shop when he allegedly lured her inside and sexually assaulted her.

The girl later returned home and informed her family about the incident.

Following the child's disclosure, her family approached the Bandihana Police Outpost and submitted a formal complaint, prompting police to launch an investigation and initiate action against the accused.

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Investigation and medical examination

Police officials said Ali was arrested within hours of the complaint being registered.

The operation was led by Investigating Officer Kapil Uddin Ahmed.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the offence, police said.

However, the statement forms part of the ongoing investigation and will be dealt with in accordance with the due process of law.

The child was subsequently taken for a medical examination.

According to the police, the medical assessment indicated sexual assault and also revealed physical injuries and bleeding.

Legal proceedings underway

The accused was produced before a court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and are collecting relevant evidence as part of the legal proceedings.

Officials said further action would be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The authorities are also following the prescribed legal procedures in dealing with the case involving the minor.

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Child protection concerns

The incident has drawn attention to the need for vigilance and protection of children, particularly in localities where minors may come into contact with adults at neighbourhood establishments.

Police said the investigation remains underway and further developments are expected as the legal process progresses.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)