Mumbai Crime Data 2026: Rape Cases Rise By 31, Minor Girl Sexual Offences Increase By 36 Till July | FPJ

Mumbai: Crimes against women and minor girls have shown a mixed trend in Mumbai this year, with cases of rape, rape of minors and murder of married women registering an increase, while incidents of kidnapping and outraging the modesty of women have declined, according to Mumbai police crime statistics up to July 31.

Rape Cases Rise Compared To Last Year

As per the data, Mumbai recorded 741 rape cases till July 31 this year, of which 709 cases have been detected. During the corresponding period last year, 710 rape cases had been registered, indicating an increase of 31 cases this year.

A significant rise has been recorded in cases involving women above 18 years of age, particularly those registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), involving sexual relations obtained through deceitful means, including false promises of marriage. While 139 such cases had been registered up to July-end last year, the number rose sharply to 212 this year, an increase of 73 cases. In addition, 129 rape cases of other categories have been registered this year.

Need For Stronger Child Protection Measures

The increase in crimes against minor girls remains a major concern. 400 cases of rape of minor girls were registered up to July 31 this year, compared with 364 during the same period last year an increase of 36 cases.

The growing incidence of sexual offences and exploitation involving children has emerged as a serious challenge. Police officials and child-safety advocates have stressed the need for stronger preventive measures, greater awareness and timely intervention to protect children from sexual predators.

Modesty-Related Cases Show Mixed Pattern

There has, however, been a decline in cases of kidnapping of women and minor girls. Mumbai police registered 780 kidnapping cases up to July 31 this year, compared with 822 during the corresponding period last year, marking a reduction of 42 cases.

Similarly, cases registered under Outraging Modesty of Women declined to 1,312 this year from 1,492 during the same period last year. However, cases under, Intentional Insult to the Modesty of Women increased. The number rose from 516 cases last year to 624 cases this year.

Married Women Murder Cases See Marginal Rise

The data also reveals a marginal rise in the number of married women murdered in Mumbai. Nine married women were murdered up to July 31 this year, compared with eight during the corresponding period last year.

At the same time, the number of suicides by married women declined. This year, three married women allegedly died by suicide after harassment related to dowry, while six died by suicide for other reasons. During the same period last year, five married women had died by suicide following alleged dowry harassment and 12 for other reasons.

Cases involving alleged physical and mental harassment of women over dowry continue to remain a concern. Mumbai Police registered 298 cases of physical and mental cruelty related to dowry up to July 31 this year, compared with 305 cases during the corresponding period last year.

Cases involving physical and mental cruelty to married women for reasons other than dowry also declined, from 303 last year to 273 this year.

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