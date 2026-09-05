 Bhopal Student Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage After Instagram Friendship
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Bhopal Student Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage After Instagram Friendship

A 28-year-old daily-wage worker has accused a student of repeatedly raping her over six months on the pretext of marriage after befriending her on Instagram in March. The accused allegedly later refused to marry her and blocked her number. Awadhpuri police registered a case on Saturday and formed two teams to trace and arrest him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 05, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Bhopal Student Booked For Allegedly Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage After Instagram Friendship
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student has been booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage after befriending her on Instagram in Bhopal’s Awadhpuri area, police said.

The woman, who works as a daily-wage employee, lodged an FIR at Awadhpuri police station on Saturday.

According to police, the woman met the accused through Instagram in March. They initially became friends and later entered into a relationship.

The woman alleged that the accused repeatedly established physical relations with her over the past six months after promising to marry her.

Accused blocks woman

A few days ago, the accused allegedly refused to marry the woman and blocked her phone number. Despite several attempts, she was unable to contact him.

The woman then approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered, and two police teams have been formed to trace the accused. Police said he would be arrested soon.

Further details about the matter are awaited.

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